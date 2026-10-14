An image of the sign dedicated to Cpl. Snook.

Delaware State Police honored Cpl/1 Matthew Tyler “Ty” Snook with a sign dedication ceremony Wednesday morning at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles.
WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police honored Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook with a sign dedication ceremony Wednesday morning at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles.

Snook, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, was shot and killed Dec. 23 while working an overtime assignment days before Christmas at the Wilmington DMV.

During the shooting, the 34-year-old corporal protected a DMV employee in his final moments.

Snook is survived by his wife and their young daughter.

The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Oct. 14, ahead of the DMV facility's opening to the public at 11 a.m.

"Today’s ceremony provided an opportunity to honor Cpl. Snook’s legacy and ensure that his contributions are remembered," the DMV wrote on Facebook.

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Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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