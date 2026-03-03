DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Education sets measureable targets to accelerate student achievement statewide through a 2025 to 2028 strategic plan.
Secretary of Education Cindy Marten released the Delaware Department of Education’s Strategic Plan 2025–2028 to provide measurable outcomes to help ensure every learner is ready for future success.
"We are committing to disciplined implementation and public reporting so Delaware families can see measurable progress," said Marten.
The plan is the first for the department in recent history and is organized around five building blocks: Bright Beginnings, Safe Supportive Schools, Great Teaching and Learning, Fair Opportunities for Every Learner, and Families and Communities as Partners.
Each building block includes specific strategies, measurable metrics, and defined responsibilities around Delaware's districts, schools, educators, and families. Implementation is already underway.
The plan's headline 2028 targets include increasing third-grade reading proficiency from 38% to 53%, expanding early education access from 25% to 40% of eligible families, raising the statewide graduation rate to 91%, and reducing chronic absenteeism to 13%.
It also calls for 100% of K–3 teachers to complete professional learning aligned to the Science of Reading, as mandated by Senate Bill 4.
It is also targeted to improve outcomes for multilingual learners and students with disabilities while strengthening high-quality instruction in different subjects.
"This roadmap creates a shared direction and measurable targets, and it commits the state to doing our part: supporting schools, tracking progress, and being transparent with families about what’s working and what isn’t," said Governor Matt Meyer. "Together, we can strengthen literacy and graduation rates in every community, improve teacher retention, and build an education system that's truly aligned to our 21st-century economy."