LEWES, Del. — Nicola Pizza is inviting the community to come together on Wednesday, Jan. 14, for a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser to help a longtime employee who lost everything in a December house fire in Millsboro.
Roberto, known as Bert, has worked in the kitchen at Nicola Pizza for more than 25 years. On Dec. 14, a fire destroyed his home on Spencer Court, forcing him and others in the house to escape with nothing but their lives.
In the days following the fire, a coworker created a GoFundMe page to help Bert begin the long process of rebuilding his life.
"The response from our patrons and this community was amazing and Bert is very humbled by the outpouring of love shown to him at this time," Nicola's writes.
But the need continues.
On Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Nicola Pizza, located in Five Points in Lewes, will donate 20% of all sales—including dine-in and carryout orders—to help Bert. The restaurant will also open its heated patio space at 5 p.m. to accommodate overflow and hold raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
“If you can not join us in person, a link to the GoFundMe page can be found on our website, nicolapizza.com, under the Dine to Donate tab,” the restaurant said.
Nicola Pizza asks that only monetary donations or gift cards be contributed at this time.