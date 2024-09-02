PRIME HOOK BEACH, Del.- Emergency crews rushed to Prime Hook Beach following reports of an aircraft emergency Monday evening.
The call came in around 6 p.m., prompting a response from the Milton Fire Department and Sussex County EMS. The incident was reported near Shore Drive.
CoastTV obtained video footage showing a plane flying unusually low over the shoreline, which sources indicate may have triggered the emergency response.
However, upon arrival, Milton Fire officials reported no crash and nothing found at the scene.