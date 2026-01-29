MILLSBORO, Del. - As another storm threatens the Delaware coast, Millsboro neighbors and town officials are staying focused on staying prepared.
Despite last weekend’s snowstorm and the forecast for frigid single-digit temperatures, Millsboro residents remain determined to maintain their routines without disruption.
In most areas, the snow from the previous weekend is still in place. Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk says making sure Public Works is prepared is crucial during freezing temperatures like these.
"We make sure that everybody has their vehicles stocked with all the equipment they need so they can limit the time that they get out of the vehicle looking for something," said Burk. "We have preparation meetings before the snow falls."
Burk sharing that often times in emergency situations, there is a collaborative effort in place between the town and its first responders.
"This all starts far out, and as we get closer, we just sharpen our pencil, and also respond to calls," said Burk. "We encourage the public if they have an issue to call, there is a Public Works line that is on our website, and they can also call the police department at the non-emergency line. They have access to our Public Works department, who, they are on staff 24/7 during emergencies, as is the police department."
The town does have the option to announce a snow emergency, which Burk says eliminates parking on certain roads, such as Main Street and Washington Street. While Public Works is ready to respond, Burk encourages community members in Millsboro to be prepared as well.
"I think everybody just needs to prepare, just and be mindful that it is colder than normal even for a winter around here," Burk said. "Don't overdo it. We hear about that all the time when you're out shoveling. You don't want to end up with a heart attack or something, or frostbite."
Despite freezing temperatures, Maurice Peacock is a mover and said he has continued on.
"Jobs going to get done," said Peacock. "But with being in and out, it's normally like not too bad, but it well, it does catch up after a while, you know, because with the wind and stuff like that, you really don't need hands getting numb and stuff like that."
Lillian Senn says she prefers to enjoy the snow from the inside, but is doing what she can to enjoy it.
"It is fun. I'm loving it," said Senn. "I kind of pace myself. I do a few shovelfuls, come out, do a few more, in and out. I think I'm okay with it, and I think that if we pace ourselves, we'll all be okay with it."
Stay up to date with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.