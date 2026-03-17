MILTON, Del. - No decision was made Tuesday by the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission on a proposed annexation that could bring a beer garden and small lodging accommodations to the town.
The commission tabled a request from Scarlet Oaks Holdings to annex about five acres of land located between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road into Milton’s town limits, citing the need for additional review.
According to meeting documents, the parcels, identified as Tax Map and Parcel numbers 235-20.00-63.00 and 235-20.00-63.01, were previously reviewed by the town’s Site Review Committee, which recommended approval. The planning and zoning commission is tasked with evaluating the proposal, determining an appropriate zoning designation, and issuing a report to the Town Council within 60 days.
Preliminary plans for the site include a beer garden and bed-and-breakfast-style hotel accommodations, though some details remain under discussion.
Project representatives said they are continuing to refine the proposal to address concerns raised during the review process.
“There are some concerns about what types of uses are, you know, high impact uses,” said Eric Wahl, senior landscape architect with Pennoni Associates. “But we’re going to work on our site plan a little bit more and develop it a little bit more and make sure everything is compliant to what the vision of Milton and to our client is.”
Commission members hope to move forward with a decision at their next meeting.