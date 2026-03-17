SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County Council has tabled a proposal that would place a temporary moratorium on certain cluster subdivisions in rural parts of the county.
The proposed moratorium would apply only to cluster subdivisions in areas designated as rural under the county’s future land-use map and zoned AR-1 agricultural-residential generally areas away from town centers and coastal communities.
Cluster subdivisions allow homes to be built on smaller lots, often under half an acre, with multiple homes sharing sewer infrastructure. Under current rules, at least 30 percent of the total land in a cluster subdivision must be preserved as open space.
Supporters of the development style say clustering homes while preserving open space represents smart growth. Katie Gillis of the Home Builders Association of Delaware said the approach makes better use of land. “Because it makes better use of land. It's smarter use. It's not sprawl. It's more condensed,” Gillis said.
Opponents say development pressures in Sussex County are growing too quickly and argue a pause could help protect open space. One Lewes-area resident who lives in a cluster subdivision said she would support a moratorium on cluster subdivisions or any type of housing to help preserve as much open space as possible in Sussex County.
Under the proposal, the moratorium could end in one of two ways: one year after adoption, or sooner if Sussex County Council votes on a land-use reform ordinance that would require cluster subdivisions to be built only in designated growth areas.
Jennifer Cohan of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Delaware said pausing subdivision approvals would worsen the county’s housing shortage.
“We're in a housing crisis here in Sussex County. This is not news to anybody,” Cohan said. “The idea of pausing subdivision housing makes absolutely no sense. Our workers need a place to live. People who live here need a place to live as well.”
Two council members spoke against the temporary moratorium Jane Gruenebaum and Steve McCarron saying a pause would undermine several land-use reform ordinances introduced last week.
Sussex County Council did not vote on the measure Tuesday.