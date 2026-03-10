SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A new package of land use reform ordinances introduced in Sussex County is drawing both support and concern from residents who say rapid growth has changed the landscape of the region.
Four new land use reform ordinances were introduced in Sussex County Tuesday after months of work by a land use reform working group developing recommendations.
One proposal would overhaul the county’s rental program. Another ordinance addresses what is defined as open space and increases open space requirements for developments. A third ordinance clarifies subdivision design code. A fourth would limit tightly packed cluster developments to designated growth areas only.
Melanie Bolstad, who lives in Milton, said she sees construction happening around her community almost every day. She believes development in Sussex County has accelerated quickly and said changes including stronger open space requirements are needed.
“That’s why we live here,” Bolstad said. “We enjoy the nature. We love nature preserves. I would just like to see a little bit more smart growth.”
Bolstad said she understands the goals behind the county’s proposed reforms but worries the ordinances do not go far enough to address infrastructure challenges that come with rapid development.
“Our one concern is that the infrastructure is not built out enough to handle some of the growth that we’re seeing,” Bolstad said. “With the large housing complexes, we’re concerned about the children in the school and the overcrowding.”
Christophe Toulou, one of 10 members of the county’s Land Use Reform Working Group, said the proposals represent an important step toward managing future growth in Sussex County.
“It’s going to have a huge, huge effect on the future of Sussex County,” Toulou said. “What we will have is much more thoughtful, much more targeted, much more appropriate development located in places where that development should occur not happening in places where it should not.”
Toulou said the ordinances introduced Tuesday do not address every issue related to development but focus on reforms that could be completed more quickly.
“These deal with some substantially important issues, but are the ones that they can pull together more quickly,” he said.
Breaking down the ordinances
One proposal would overhaul the county’s rental program by expanding eligibility and adjusting development requirements in an effort to increase participation. Under the ordinance, the income limit would rise from 50% to 60% of the area median income. For a two-person household, that would equal about $46,800 per year. The proposal would also reduce the number of required rental units developers must include in projects, a change county leaders hope will encourage more builders to participate in the program.
A second ordinance focuses on redefining what qualifies as open space in new developments. Under the proposed rules, natural features such as ponds and trees would count toward open space totals. However, grass strips, clubhouses and playgrounds would not be included in those calculations.
Developments in designated growth areas would be required to keep 30% of their land as open space. In rural areas, that requirement would increase to 50%.
A third ordinance would update subdivision design standards, largely focusing on clarifying language in county code and adjusting certain design requirements.
The fourth ordinance targets cluster subdivisions on sewer that feature smaller lot sizes. If approved, those developments would only be allowed in designated growth areas.
Sussex County is also considering a temporary moratorium on cluster subdivisions to prevent a surge of applications before the proposed rules could take effect.
What's next
The ordinances will now move to the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission for public hearings. After that review, they will return to Sussex County Council for another public hearing and a final vote.