MARYLAND - After a declining population of mackerel since 2017, recent assessments show the population is improving, according to NOAA Fisheries.
NOAA says it found that the Atlantic mackerel population was dangerously low and overfishing was occurring in 2017. Since then, it says it has implemented a 5-year rebuilding plan to help the population recover. The plan was extended to 10 years after a 2021 assessment estimated it could not be done in the initial time frame.
A 2023 assessment showed the mackerel population was still struggling to rebound, and as a result, commercial possession was limited and fishery specifications were reduced. In 2024, an assessment showed that egg production had hit the highest numbers since the 1980s. While there are still signs of improvement, the NOAA says there are still uncertainties.
NOAA has posted new recreational fishing measures to increase fishing opportunities for mackerel this year. It says they plan to check on mackerel stock again in 2027 to address uncertainties and improve their understanding of the mackerel population.