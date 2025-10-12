Nominations open for 2025 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards

SOUTHERN DELAWARE - Nominations are now open for the 2025 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards, which recognize individuals, organizations, and events that have made significant contributions to Sussex County’s growing tourism industry.
Tourism generates over $2.7 billion annually in Sussex County and supports more than 23,000 local jobs. It also saves each Delaware household more than $1,600 in taxes every year, according to Southern Delaware Tourism.
“This is our way of honoring those that have gone above and beyond to contribute to the tourism industry in our area,” said Scott Thomas, executive director of Southern Delaware Tourism. “We encourage everyone to consider who they think may be worthy recipients of these awards, and to nominate them.”
Nominations are being accepted through Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, and must recognize contributions made between October 2024 and October 2025. Winners will be announced in December.
The 2025 award categories include:
Best Event: Recognizing events held in Sussex County based on visitation draw, uniqueness, and promotion beyond the local area.
Best New Event: Honoring first-time events that help spotlight Sussex County as a destination.
Best Attraction: Given to an attraction with strong tourism impact, group-friendliness, and collaboration with accommodations.
Philanthropic Award: Presented to an individual, business or organization that promotes the welfare of the community and enhances Sussex County as a travel destination.
Previous nominees who did not win are eligible for re-nomination.
Last year’s honorees included the Coastal Delaware Running Festival (Best Event), Delaware Seafood Festival (Best New Event), James Farm Ecological Preserve (Best Attraction), and Mariah Calagione of Dogfish Head (Philanthropic Award).