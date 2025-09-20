ELLENDALE, Del. - DelDOT will close North Old State Road between Route 16 (Beach Highway) and Fleatown Road from Monday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 10, weather permitting.
The closure will allow crews to remove an old cross road pipe and install two new pipes for a stormwater pond.
During the closure, detours will be in place:
Northbound drivers on North Old State Road will be directed west on SR 16 to U.S. 113, then north to Fleatown Road, and back to North Old State Road.
Southbound drivers will turn right onto Fleatown Road, take U.S. 113 south, then turn left onto SR 16 to return to North Old State Road.
DelDOT urges motorists to use caution in the area and expect minor delays during the construction period.