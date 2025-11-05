DELAWARE - The state is launching a new grant opportunity aimed at helping local organizations raise awareness about PFAS contamination and exposure.
A public webinar by the Delaware Departments of Health and Social Services and Natural Resources and Environmental Control are set for Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. will introduce the PFAS Community Outreach and Education Grant Program, funded by Delaware PFAS Settlement Funds through DHSS. The program aims to support projects that improve public understanding of PFAS, especially in underserved areas across the state.
State experts from both agencies will lead the online session, providing details about the grant process, including eligibility, project types that may qualify for funding and guidance on how to apply.
The webinar will also include a brief overview of PFAS, synthetic chemicals used in manufacturing, firefighting and household products since the 1940s, that are now widespread in the environment and linked to health concerns.
The state says it has been working to reduce public exposure to PFAS, and this funding is meant to help community groups further those efforts through outreach and education.
In addition to the webinar, the agencies will host “virtual office hours” throughout November, December and January. These online sessions will allow applicants and stakeholders to drop in, ask questions and receive help on completing their grant submissions.
To sign up for the virtual office hours, visit the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar and search for “PFAS grant.”