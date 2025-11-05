Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Thursday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&