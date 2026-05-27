MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a recreational trailer on Indian Mission Road.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said the crash happened around 10:56 a.m. on May 26 in the area of 31738 Indian Mission Road. Crews were dispatched for a car accident with entrapment after reports that the occupant of the SUV could not get out of the car. First responders were able to help the occupant out of the car.
The Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County paramedics, Lewes Fire Department crews for rescue assistance and Delaware State Police Aviation Trooper 2.
IRVFC said the crash involved a white Kia SUV and a white pickup truck towing an RV trailer. The collision caused significant damage to the SUV and some damage to the recreational trailer.
The Delaware State Fire Police detoured drivers around the crash scene using Friendship and Autumn roads while crews worked. Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.