OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced details for its rescheduled municipal special election. It will be held on Friday, May 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center’s Dockside Exhibit Hall.
The special election will fill two open seats on the Ocean City Council. Candidates on the ballot are John Franklin Adkins, Peter S. Buas, Tony DeSanctis, Jeff Heiser and William Murphy.
The two open seats were held by Tony DeLuca and Larry Yates. DeLuca stepped down effective Feb. 8 after debate over whether he met the town’s residency requirements. He said at the time his decision to resign was driven by family priorities.
Voters who plan to cast absentee mail-in ballots must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. on May 7. Applications and additional election information are available online. Voters can also visit city hall to complete an application and submit a ballot in person.
Completed applications may be dropped off at city hall or mailed to the Board of Supervisors of Elections of Ocean City, c/o Office of the City Clerk, 301 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Maryland 21842.
The town said it will provide free bus service for all riders. The no-fare policy will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., including ADA service. The Coastal Highway “Beach Bus” will run every 30 minutes.
ADA service is available to eligible people during Beach Bus hours, though riders must make reservations at least 24 hours in advance. Bus stops closest to the convention center are located on southbound Coastal Highway at 41st Street and on northbound Coastal Highway at 39th and 42nd streets.
For more information about the election or absentee ballots, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 410-289-8824.