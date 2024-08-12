OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol has announced two incentives aimed at rewarding and encouraging lifeguards who commit to working through the end of the summer season and into the fall.
Starting Monday August 12, lifeguards will be eligible to earn an additional $1.00 per hour as part of an "After Season Loyalty Bonus." This bonus will apply to all hours worked through Sunday, September 22, and will be distributed as a one-time payment with the final paycheck. The bonus is contingent upon the lifeguard fulfilling their commitment and completing the required check-out process.
In addition to the loyalty bonus, the Beach Patrol is offering a "Travel Incentive" for those returning to Ocean City to work in the fall. Lifeguards who fulfill their summer employment agreement and leave full-time status this season may be eligible for a $140 travel reimbursement upon their return to Ocean City after August 12, 2024. To qualify, lifeguards must commit to working at least two days, drive their personal vehicle, travel from at least 110 miles away, and present proof of travel.
These incentives are part of the Beach Patrol's efforts to ensure a well-staffed beach through the end of the season and to encourage experienced lifeguards to return for fall duty.
In a newsletter, the Ocean City Beach Patrol expressed gratitude to its staff, stating, "We thank you for your continued support and service to the Ocean City Beach Patrol."