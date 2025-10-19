OCEAN CITY, Md. - A recent Maryland state law change allowing bikes and scooters on sidewalks is prompting the Ocean City Council to consider restrictions of its own.
On Oct. 1, the law went into effect, but the council says it wants to ensure safety along busy sidewalks. The council plans to conduct the first reading of a proposed ordinance on Monday.
The ordinance would prohibit bikes and scooters on sidewalks at all times, except for riders under the age of 16 using non-motorized bikes.
John Martin, a local resident, said the proposal makes sense. “Keep them on the sidewalks and not on the streets and, hopefully their parents with them and they maintain their safety, whatever it takes for the kids to keep them safe,” he said.
The council is also expected to discuss restricting skateboards and roller skates from sidewalks, requiring riders to use the road instead.
Officials say the move is intended to address safety concerns, including potential conflicts between pedestrians and riders, hazards at busy intersections, and a higher likelihood of people crossing against traffic signals.