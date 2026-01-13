OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are considering new limits on short-term rental licenses in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities following Tuesday’s City Council work session.
Council members discussed how to address what some believe is a growing concern over the number of licenses being purchased in those areas.
The council initially reviewed five different options for how to regulate short-term rental licenses. After extended discussion, one option was approved to move forward for a future work session.
The proposal would limit the number of short-term rental licenses in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities to 10% of the total available lots. Under the plan, primary homeowners would receive priority when purchasing a license. At a later date, non-primary Ocean City homeowners would be able to apply if the cap has not been reached.
If a 10% cap were approved now, the town would allow a total of 375 short-term rental licenses in residential areas and mobile home communities. Currently, there are 341 licenses in those areas. Existing license holders would be allowed to keep their licenses, while the remaining 34 would be available to other applicants.
Ocean City homeowner Terry Miller said the proposal is unfair to property owners. “I think that we shouldn't restrict it for anyone,” Miller said.
With a clear option now moving forward, homeowners will have to wait and see whether the proposed regulation becomes official following future council discussions and readings.