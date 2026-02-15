OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Council is set to hold the second and final reading Tuesday on a proposal that would double parking fines during some of the town’s busiest special events.
The ordinance would increase the standard $50 parking violation fine to $100 during designated events, including Country Calling, Oceans Calling, the Fourth of July and other large-scale special events throughout the year.
If the measure passes at Tuesday’s second and final reading, drivers who fail to pay for the full amount of time their vehicle is parked during a special event would face the higher $100 fine.
Mike Hasson, who worked during the 2025 Country Calling festival, said parking during large-scale events can be difficult to find. “It was crazy busy. Some of the places that were renting out the spots for parking were charging $100,” Hasson said.
Hasson said higher fines could benefit those who follow the rules but emphasized that the town should clearly communicate the changes if approved.
“I think as long as signage is clear as to how much things cost and what you'll be fined if you don't pay it, then yeah, it's a good idea,” he said.
Earlier in 2025, the council approved additional changes tied to special events. One amendment doubled the fine for illegally parking in front of a fire hydrant during those events, increasing it from $100 to $200.
If the second and final reading is approved during Tuesday’s council meeting, , the updated parking fine would take effect.