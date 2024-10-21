OCEAN CITY, Md. -The Ocean City Transportation Committee is set to begin recruiting part-time bus drivers for the summer of 2025, following a report to the Ocean City Council about the staffing challenges faced this season.
Local Tiffany DeLuca has noticed longer wait times for buses in town.
“It could take anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes,” DeLuca said.
Town Manager Terry McGean noted that Ocean City had fewer part-time drivers this year compared to last, a trend he attributes to ongoing issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are obviously in competition with our neighbors, and driving the bus in Ocean City can be a little challenging," McGean explained.
To address the shortage, the town is considering several strategies, including increasing pay, enhancing recruitment efforts, and offering bonuses during major events, similar to those provided during the Oceans Calling Festival this year. Additionally, there are now articulated buses, which can accommodate more passengers with fewer drivers.
"Those are the really big buses, so that way we can carry more people and have fewer drivers," McGean said.
For residents like DeLuca, the bus remains the only means of transportation in town. She hopes that the town will find more staff soon. The town of Ocean City aims to implement these incentives to attract more part-time bus drivers by next summer.