Ocean City is enforcing a special event zone to get drivers to slow down during a busy car event weekend.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is urging drivers to slow down this weekend as the town enforces a "special event zone" for its 'Endless Summer Cruisin' event.

With roads expected to be congested, lower speed limits and increased fines for violations will be in effect on Coastal Highway from Tuesday, October 8 to Sunday, October 13.

Local resident Jason Funk expressed support for the initiative.

"I always like to see that stuff, no matter what. Just because it makes it more safe. And I'm just a fan of being safe and driving slow," Funk said. "There have been plenty of accidents trying to keep from that."

The special event zone is activated three times a year for occasions that draw large crowds of motorists.

Lorri Schappell highlighted the need for caution, stating, "I feel better knowing it could be a little bit slower. People drive like crazy. So I think it's good."

With safety a priority for both drivers and pedestrians, the town is taking proactive measures ahead of the anticipated influx of visitors.

