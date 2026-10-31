OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is gearing up for a busy November, with holiday traditions, festivals, races and live entertainment planned throughout the month.
The season’s biggest holiday attraction, Winterfest of Lights, officially opens Nov. 19 at Northside Park. Visitors can enjoy the displays nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Other November events include the Art League’s First Friday reception and block party Nov. 6, the Storm Warriors 5K Nov. 7 and the Ocean City Running Festival Nov. 14.
Thanksgiving weekend will bring the 44th Annual Holiday Shoppers Fair, running Nov. 27-29, along with holiday entertainment at the Performing Arts Center.
Looking ahead, Ocean City will host its Winter Gala Dec. 4 and Christmas Parade Dec. 5.
A full event schedule is available at here.