OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that happened more than a year ago.
Police say a man robbed the Truist Bank on Oct. 25, 2024, around 9:10 a.m. The bank is located at 4604 Coastal Highway in midtown Ocean City.
Investigators say the suspect walked in, handed the teller a handwritten note demanding money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen heading north on Coastal Highway.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with an average build. Police say he was wearing a hoodie, jeans, gloves, glasses and a medical-style mask during the robbery.
Despite a year-long investigation by the department’s Major Crimes Unit, police have not been able to identify him. To help move the case forward, the town has approved a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amy Gutowski at agutowski@oceancitymd.gov or 410-520-5314. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-520-5136 or through the OCPD Crime Tips portal.
The case number is 2024-004794.