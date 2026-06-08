OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police are reminding visitors that private property is off-limits without permission. This comes as beach communities across the Delmarva Peninsula continue to address concerns about large gatherings and takeover-style events.
Ocean City police stressed that "Private Property Is Not Public Space" and warned that entering or staying on private property without permission can lead to action from law enforcement, criminal charges and arrest.
The message comes as nearby Rehoboth Beach recently dealt with a highly publicized takeover-style gathering that drew large crowds and prompted increased law enforcement response. The occurrence raised concerns among business owners, property owners and people living there about public safety and disruptive behavior during peak tourism periods.
Ocean City officials said visitors should leave immediately if they are asked to leave private property and should not return without permission.
"Large gatherings, 'takeovers,' and other disruptive activity on private property will not be tolerated," According to Ocean City Police.
The agency encouraged visitors to understand local rules before arriving and to respect businesses, homeowners and private property throughout their stay.
Ocean City Police believe respecting private property keeps the town safe and fun for both visitors and people who live there.