OCEAN CITY, Md. - Music lovers enjoyed last weekend’s Ocean’s Calling music festival, and now businesses in town are gearing up for the next big event — Country Calling, which starts Friday, Oct. 3, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 5.
Cristina Russo, owner of the Rideau Oceanfront near the inlet, said the festivals have put the town of Ocean City “on the map.” The hotel, which offers guests an oceanfront view of the festival, charges rooms as high as $600 a night.
“At the end of the season, this is when we can make some extra money and take it home,” Russo said.
Other hotels in the area report similar boosts in bookings during music festivals, and restaurants say the music festivals provide a final surge in business before the season wraps up.
Erin Soriano, manager of Fisher’s Popcorn along the boardwalk, expects even more customers this year. “Last year Country Calling was only a two-day concert, and this year it’s three days,” Soriano said.
According to Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo, all 55,000 tickets for Country Calling have been sold, and he expects similar crowds to last weekend’s Ocean’s Calling. Perlozzo estimates the event could generate around $150 million for the town.
“The event going from a two-day to a three-day, we’re just so happy that people are coming down for four days,” Russo said.
Although businesses are excited about the influx of visitors, many say they are understaffed but ready to work extra hard to maximize revenue before the busy season ends.