OCEAN CITY, Md.— As icy sidewalks and black ice remain a concern during the ongoing cold snap, local realtors say another major risk is what freezing temperatures can do to unattended properties.
Real estate professionals in Ocean City report seeing firsthand how frozen and burst pipes can lead to extensive and costly water damage.
“A fourth floor pipe went inside a townhouse, and that water ran all the way down and through,” said realtor Terry Riley.
Leslie Smith, a local realtor, described a similar situation. “I open the door, and there was two inches of water on the floor throughout the entire unit,” Smith said.
Smith said she has spent the week checking on all of her clients’ units, inspecting for signs of water damage such as leaks or bubbling.
Smith said she makes sure indoor temperatures remain above 55 degrees to prevent pipes from freezing. She also checks utilities and faucets to ensure everything is functioning properly.
Leaving a property unchecked during extreme cold can lead to significant financial costs, Smith said. “Water coming through a property, deductible wise, it could be $5,000 to $10,000 out of pocket or even more potentially,” she said.
Riley and his team are also monitoring their clients’ properties and plan to oversee them again when temperatures begin to rise. “Sometimes that pipe's frozen. The pipe doesn't leak when it's frozen. Pipe leaks when it thaws. So, we're pretty conscientious on that,” Riley said.
With cold temperatures expected to continue and another possible storm forecast for the weekend, Smith and Riley said they plan to check on these properties again next week.
