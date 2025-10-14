OCEAN CITY, Md. - The final high tide from a weekend coastal storm has subsided, and Ocean City is now transitioning into recovery mode after what emergency management officials called a “significant weather event.”
The low-pressure system, which lingered along the coast for much of the weekend, brought strong winds, heavy surf and periods of rain. Flooding was reported in parts of downtown Ocean City, particularly in low-lying areas south of the Route 50 Bridge. However, water levels have since receded.
One of the more serious issues occurred near 30th Street, where downed electric lines caused temporary power outages, said town officials. Delmarva Power restored electricity within a few hours. Emergency planners noted that no preemptive power shutdowns were necessary.
The storm had raised early concerns about major flooding, but Ocean City avoided the worst of the forecast. Lower-than-expected rainfall totals helped reduce the impact, and protective infrastructure such as dunes, silt fencing, and the seawall helped safeguard coastal properties and prevent more serious damage.
Public safety departments reported minimal storm damage. Minor sand accumulation was reported along the boardwalk, but no structural damage occurred. The Ocean City Fire Department confirmed that no one was hurt during the storm.
“Preparation is always the key to protecting our community,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “While this storm was a significant weather event, we were fortunate it was not as severe as initially predicted. Our residents, visitors, and town departments took it seriously and responded exactly as they should have. It’s always better to be prepared than to be caught off guard.”
The town expressed its appreciation to locals, businesses, and visitors for their cooperation and thanked emergency crews and utility workers for their efforts during and after the storm.