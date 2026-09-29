OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City will become a Special Event Zone for six days in October as police prepare for thousands of car enthusiasts expected to attend Endless Summer Cruisin’ Ocean City.
The Special Event Zone will be in effect from Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 11, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Speed limits will be reduced and fines for traffic violations will increase during the designation.
The maximum speed within Ocean City’s corporate limits will be 30 mph, except in residential areas where lower speed limits are posted. Maryland legislation signed in 2020 also allows enhanced penalties for certain traffic violations within a Special Event Zone. Depending on the violation, drivers could face increased fines or arrest.
Police said people who live in Ocean City and visitors should expect a significant law enforcement presence during Endless Summer Cruisin’. Ocean City police will be joined by Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office to enforce traffic laws.
Heavy traffic and changes to normal traffic patterns are also expected throughout the event.
Ocean City will impose enhanced paid parking rates and penalties from Thursday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 11, under Resolution 2026-04. The measures are intended to manage increased visitor numbers and support public safety during special events.
Enhanced parking penalties will target prohibited parking areas, including spaces marked by no-parking signs, red curbs, fire hydrants and sidewalks.
Police are asking spectators to keep sidewalks clear and not encourage drivers to spin their tires or perform burnouts. Police said those actions are dangerous and illegal, and laws will be enforced against drivers as well as spectators who encourage reckless behavior.
With increased pedestrian traffic expected, police are also asking people to use marked crosswalks, follow crossing signals and make sure drivers see them before entering the road.
More information about Ocean City’s Special Event Zones is available on the Town of Ocean City website.