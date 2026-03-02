OCEAN CITY, Md. — New rules for taxi drivers in Ocean City are now in effect following approval by the Ocean City Council. The changes clarify licensing regulations to ensure residents and visitors have a safe mode of transportation.
“We want to make sure that we are providing our residents and visitors with a safe mode of transportation here in town,” said Ashley Miller, deputy communications manager for the Ocean City Police Department.
The updates include clearer medical fitness standards, a requirement for drivers to show proof of legal authorization to work in the U.S., and more specific guidelines for drug testing.
Some taxi drivers say the licensing process is already strict, requiring annual renewals and drug testing. But concerns over drug use prompted the new rules.
“We were starting to see some issues with our taxi drivers when it came to drug testing results,” Miller said.
Under the updated rules, even legally prescribed medical marijuana could result in license denial. The change comes after some applicants appealed positive drug test results, arguing their marijuana use was doctor-prescribed and legal in Maryland. Officials said it’s difficult to determine whether drivers would be using it while on duty.
“You don’t know if they will be using it while driving. They might think since I have a permit I can use this anytime I want, and I think it is putting innocent people in danger,” said Ken Walters, a local resident.
The rules apply only to taxi drivers, not rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.