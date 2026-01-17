OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City will host its annual job fair Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, offering job seekers the opportunity to explore employment across a range of municipal departments.
Ocean City said the free event will connect attendees with supervisors seeking candidates in positions ranging from public safety and transportation to recreation, maintenance and lifeguarding.
According to the town, the departments represented at the job fair include Recreation and Parks, the Convention Center, Beach Patrol, Police Department, Fire Department and Fire Marshal, Public Works, Water, Construction, Maintenance, Solid Waste and Transportation.
“The job fair provides direct access to hiring managers from a wide variety of departments, who are seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employees to fill available positions,” said Human Resources Director Katie Callan.