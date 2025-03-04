OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City homeowners will now face new regulations for short-term rentals after the town council voted Monday night on a proposal to enforce a minimum five-night stay in select areas.
The decision follows months of heated debate over the future of short-term rentals, and the new rules are set to impact neighborhoods in the R-1 and M-H districts during the summers of 2025 and 2026. By 2027, the minimum stay will increase to 31 nights.
The meeting was filled with locals eager to voice their opinions, many of whom are heavily against the new rules. Robert Knauer, a protestor both outside and inside the meeting, argued the regulations would unfairly restrict property owners' rights. "They’re restricting our rights to increase profits for hotels," Knauer said. "It’s unwarranted and unjust."
Sue and David Sollod also expressed concerns, fearing that the new rules would force them to sell their home rather than keep it in the family. "When we're no longer able to live here, our son might not be able to maintain it without renting," Sue said.
However, some locals support the regulations, citing concerns about the disruptive nature of short-term rentals, particularly as neighborhoods see more visitors and increased noise.
The new regulations will be in effect at the start of the summer.