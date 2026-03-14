OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade took place Saturday afternoon, bringing people in from all over the East Coast.
On Saturday, March 14, Ocean City turned green as the St. Patrick's Day Parade hosted by the Delmarva Irish-American Club took place.
Ocean City is no stranger to St. Patrick's Day festivities, as the parade has taken over the town's streets since 1980. The parade, one of the biggest in the state of Maryland, is a time where people from all over can come together and celebrate Irish history and culture.
The parade began at noon, starting on 60th Street and extending to 45th Street, which held both the judging and an Irish Festival.
Organizer Buck Mann with the Delmarva Irish-American Club says the St. Patrick's Day parade brings people together for a day of fun that anybody can enjoy.
"They want to see fun, and that's what we got," Mann tells CoastTV. "We've got bands, we've got floats. We've got everything. It's good time fun."
Mann says that over the last 30 years, the Delmarva Irish-American Club has been able to raise over $600,000 for parks and recreation, scholarships, and hospice through the parade and fundraisers.
Ahmed Baky, Cultural Attaché of the Irish Embassy, was in Ocean City and shared his delight at seeing such a large showing of people to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
Bands, bagpipe players, and parade floats of all kinds began making their way down Coastal Highway. One of the many bands present was that of Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown.
Angel Munoz from Reading, Pennsylvania, says this weekend's festivities have him already considering a return.
"Being near the ocean, having the energy, the vibes. Great time to be alive," says Munoz. "I've had a great experience down here. I definitely want to do it again and come down every year, make it a family tradition."
Munoz and his crew weren't the only ones who made the commute into town to partake in everything Saturday's parade had to offer. Brad Whitebread made the trip from Smyrna, Delaware, and says the trip was more than worthwhile.
"Quite a few people I know, just a chance to catch up. You know, once a year. You know, should do it more, but once a year is good," Whitebread tells CoastTV.
The weekend in Ocean City means fun for everybody, Irish or not.