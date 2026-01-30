OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is under a Winter Storm Watch as a winter storm is forecast to bring snow and strong winds to the region starting Saturday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, snow is expected to begin early Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday morning. CoastTV meteorologists predict between 1 and 3 inches of snow in the Ocean City area, with wind gusts up to 46 mph. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect until Saturday morning.
The Town of Ocean City is urging people who live there, local businesses and visitors to prepare now and take the storm seriously.
Winter Storm Safety Tips
Before the storm:
Stock up on emergency supplies like food, water, medications, flashlights and batteries.
Prepare cars with fuel, windshield washer fluid, and emergency kits.
Fully charge phones and backup batteries.
During the storm:
Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary; roads may become hazardous.
Stay tuned to local weather reports and official town updates.
Use heating devices safely and never run generators or grills indoors.
After the storm:
Be cautious on icy roads and sidewalks.
Watch for and report any downed power lines.
Check in on neighbors, especially seniors or people with disabilities.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.