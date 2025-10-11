OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Town of Ocean City is preparing for a powerful coastal storm expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and moderate coastal flooding to the mid-Atlantic region beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday, Oct. 13.
Mayor Richard Meehan is urging people to take the forecast seriously and make preparations ahead of worsening conditions. “This is a serious storm and this is something we are taking very seriously and cautiously here in Ocean City,” Meehan said. “According to the National Weather Service, this storm will bring heavy rain, high surf, strong winds, and moderate to major coastal area flooding. We want all our bayside residents, visitors to Ocean City, and our businesses to take this seriously and begin preparing now.”
Forecast Impacts
According to the Ocean City Police Department, the National Weather Service predicts sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts over 50 knots. Forecasters also expect 1 to 2 feet of street flooding in vulnerable areas, including:
Downtown from the Inlet to 15th Street
Isle of Wight Mobile Home Park
Warrens Park
Little Salisbury
Several northern bayside neighborhoods
The base of the Route 50 Bridge may become impassable during periods of high tide. Officials caution that flooded roadways, strong winds, and localized power outages are likely. The impacts could resemble those seen during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Storm Timeline
Late Saturday Night: Heavy rain and strong winds begin.
Sunday, Oct. 12: Storm intensifies.
High tide around 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 13: Continued high winds and flooding concerns.
High tides around 1 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Emergency Response and Shelter
Public Works, Police, Fire, and Emergency Services are fully staffed and ready to respond around the clock.
A temporary shelter will open Sunday, Oct. 12, at noon at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, located at 4001 Coastal Highway. People using the shelter should bring essential supplies, including food, medications, chargers, clothing, and personal necessities.
Preparation Reminders
Town officials urge residents and visitors to:
Secure outdoor furniture and loose items.
Charge phones, batteries, and power banks.
Prepare flashlights and gather essential medications.
Park vehicles on higher ground when possible.
Avoid driving through standing water.
Town officials say they will continue monitoring the storm closely and provide updates as conditions evolve.