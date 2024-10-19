OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Aquatics Department will offer single-day and six-session Junior Lifeguard Programs beginning October, providing children ages 7 and up with educational activities on school closure days.
According to Aquatics Director Michelle Hitchens, the programs focus on essential life skills such as water safety, teamwork, problem-solving and swimming endurance. Single-day classes will be held at the Sports Core Pool from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, Nov. 5, Jan. 27, Feb. 17 and April 4.
Additionally, six-session courses will run every other Sunday from Oct. 20 through Dec. 29 and Jan. 19 through March 30. The program, led by Steve Yarzinsky and his team, costs $75-$80 for single-day courses and $135-$150 for six-session courses, and includes a t-shirt and whistle.