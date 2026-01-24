Ocean Pines Bocce Ball league opens Spring registration

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Registration for the Ocean Pines Bocce Ball League’s 2026 spring season will open Jan. 26, for its second season.
Ocean Pines Association says nonrefundable $25 membership fee per player is required and includes participation in the spring season and championship tournament. Players may register in teams of two or four, with up to four preregistered substitutes allowed per team, according to the association.
The association says that the league matches will be played from March 12 through May 1 at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club bocce courts, with games scheduled between 3 and 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, depending on team enrollment and court availability.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 28. The Ocean Pines Association says registration forms are available at the Ocean Pines Community Center, that is also where completed forms and checks (payable to the Ocean Pines Association) may be submitted.