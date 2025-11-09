Ocean Pines businesses feel impact of rising water rates.

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Homeowners across Ocean Pines have noticed a jump in their water bills this quarter, and now local businesses are feeling the strain as well.
Diana Sabia, owner of Oasis Nutrition, a protein and energy drink shop in Ocean Pines, said her business has never experienced an increase like this. “I worked for the previous owner of Oasis, and then I've been the owner for the last year and a half, and I can honestly say we've never experienced this,” Sabia said.
Sabia said her water bill this quarter has more than doubled, and with the slower winter season ahead, she’s worried about how the business will stay afloat. “We solely base all of our income off of our regulars and our community,” she said. “So if they can't afford life, how are we?”
Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino released a statement explaining that the higher water bills are the result of rising operational costs, new state testing requirements, and maintenance at the county’s aging water facility.
But for many local businesses, that explanation doesn’t make the impact any easier.
According to a post on Facebook, Southgate Grill said its water and sewer bill jumped from just over $3,000 to nearly $11,000 for the same quarter compared to last year. The restaurant temporarily charged customers $2 for a glass of water before eventually dropping the fee.
Meanwhile, Taylor’s Neighborhood Restaurant posted a sign outside its door notifying customers of a 4 percent surcharge on all transactions, citing a 300 percent increase in its water bill.
With more business owners speaking out, Sabia said she hopes the county will take notice. “Our community is so strong, and I can honestly say that for Worcester County, if everyone feels a certain way, it will happen and they will stand up together,” she said.
The Worcester County Council said the new rates were necessary to ensure the county’s water and sewer systems remain financially stable in the years ahead.