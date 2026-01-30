OCEAN PINES, Md. — All equipment from the Ocean Pines South Fire Station has been relocated to the Public Works Building as construction begins on a long-awaited new fire station.
The move follows the Ocean Pines Board of Directors' approval of a construction contract during the Jan. 24 regular board meeting. The contract was awarded to The Whayland Company, with construction expected to begin in February.
General Manager John Viola called the project a significant step for the community. “This new fire station on the south side of Ocean Pines is much needed, and I’m proud of the team and the hard work they put into making this a reality,” Viola said. He also thanked the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department and the Board of Directors for their support.
Public Works Director Eddie Wells said the relocation of fire equipment will not impact emergency services. “Public Works is happy to accommodate the fire department during the construction of their new building,” Wells said. “We had to make some adjustments, but this move will allow the fire department to maintain the same emergency response times for the south side of Ocean Pines.”
Joe Enste, president of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, emphasized the importance of inter-department cooperation. “Through our partnership with the Public Works Division, we are able to continue providing uninterrupted, centralized service to this great community and the citizens we are honored to serve,” Enste said.
An official groundbreaking ceremony is also planned, with a date to be announced.