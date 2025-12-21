OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks is hosting a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for the Washington Capitals’ rematch game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Capital One Arena.
Event organizers say tickets cost $130 per person and include round-trip transportation, a game ticket and a food package. The package features one ticketed food item and unlimited beer and wine at Devils Backbone Brewing Company until the start of the third period.
According to Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks, the bus will depart from the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot at 1 p.m., with an additional pickup at the Shoppes at Salisbury parking lot at 1:30 p.m.
Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.