OCEAN PINES, Md. - Southgate Grill in Ocean Pines used a temporary $2 water charge to shine a light on rising water rates in Worcester County according to owner Gray Reeves.
From Thursday through Saturday, Southgate Grill added the charge to its menu to draw attention to what Reeves calls a steep and unexpected hike in his quarterly water bill. “The best thing you can do is get everyone aware, kind of get them fired up and get them on your side,” Reeves said. “So that way everybody’s on the same team and same page.”
According to Worcester County officials, all 11 water and wastewater service areas, including Ocean Pines and West Ocean City, saw rate increases this fiscal year. County leaders say the higher bills are due to increased operating and maintenance costs, rising chemical prices, and new state testing requirements.
Some West Ocean City homeowners and businesses say they are still waiting for their next quarterly bill, while others, like Harborside Bar and Grill, won’t see an increase at all because they use private well systems instead of county water.
For Reeves, however, the rate hike is already cutting into his bottom line. “If we were already not doing well, if we weren’t able to absorb that cost, the first thing I would have done the next morning is call everybody and tell them, don’t come to work. We’re done. We can’t survive,” he said.
Reeves said his latest bill was nearly $8,000 higher than the same quarter last year. He told CoastTV News he has spoken with Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino to ask what can be done. “What can I do to make the change, whether it’s, you know, attending hearings or do I start petitions?” Reeves said.
He added that he doesn’t plan to raise menu prices yet, but if water rates remain this high, that may have to change.