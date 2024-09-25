OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Chief of Police Kenneth McLaughlin wants a ordinance to be put in to ban all type of smoking including.
- Marijuana
- Vaping
- All tobacco products
Signs are currently in place around town showing where smoking is prohibited.
CoastTv spoke with people that live in Ocean View about this potential ban, and people were torn about it.
Pat Redmond said
"An entire ban is extreme in my eye's" Redmond continued "You have to try and find a balance between the two"
Other people like Doris Beck is for the ban.
" I think its a great idea"
The next time this idea could be talked about is at the Town council meeting in October.