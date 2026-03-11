Police

Troopers responded to the 11000 block of Wheatfield Road. Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No troopers were hurt, according to DSP.

GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Wheatfield Road following a warrant attempt and barricaded subject, according to police.

The scene remains active, and police said there is no threat to public safety.

Wheatfield Road is partially closed, and people who live nearby should expect a large police presence. 

