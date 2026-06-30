MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting of an armed man who was involved in a domestic incident.
On June 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., DSP responded to the 100 block of East Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported domestic incident. Troopers learned that 37-year-old Kristopher Glanden of Frederica, who was reported to be suicidal, was armed with a handgun and attempting to enter the residence where his ex and other family members were sheltered inside.
Glanden refused to comply with commands and pointed a handgun at the troopers. Two troopers then fired their division-issued weapons at Glanden and he died at the scene.
Detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the scene.
The involved troopers, who were not injured have been placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is conducted in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.