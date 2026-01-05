OCEAN CITY, Md. — A public forum set for Monday, Jan. 12, in Ocean City will bring together experts to examine the potential negative impacts of U.S. Wind’s proposed offshore wind farm.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street. Admission is free and open to all, and the forum will also be livestreamed at stopoffshorewind.com.
Panelists will address a range of concerns linked to the proposed installation of 114 turbines, each standing approximately 938 feet tall above the ocean surface.
According to a release from Worcester County, the discussion will focus on how the project—and similar wind farms in the Mid-Atlantic—could affect coastal economies, marine life, energy rates, and national security. It's important to note Worcester County, the town of Ocean City, the town of Fenwick Island and others have been vocally opposed to the project, with a lawsuit being filed.
Background on the project
The wind project would add dozens of turbines roughly 10 to 15 miles off the Ocean City coast. While developers say it will bring jobs, clean energy and long-term sustainability, opponents argue it could threaten the town’s tourism-driven economy and marine environment.
Topics at the forum will include the fishing industry, electricity costs, marine ecosystems, tourism, and more.
Worcester County Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young said the urgency of the discussion stems from recent federal fast-tracking of offshore wind projects under the Biden administration.
“Maryland is at a decision point,” Young said. “The U.S. Wind project is not just some abstract proposal. Under the Biden administration, the project was fast-tracked, bypassing the rigorous scrutiny typically required throughout the permit review process for such a massive undertaking.”
The forum is organized by Stop Offshore Wind, in partnership with the Town of Ocean City and Worcester County Government. For more information or media inquiries, contact Bernie Merritt at bernie@stopoffshorewind.com.