LEWES, Del. - According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, Old Orchard Road between New Road and Savannah Road will be closed from March 30 to April 3 for water line installation and drainage work.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect minor delays in the surrounding area.
DelDOT suggests to take the following routes instead:
- North on Old Orchard Road, turn west on New Road, turn south on Nassua Road, then south on RT 1, then east on Savannah Road, then North on Old Orchard Road.
- South on Old Orchard Road, turn west on Savannah Road, turn North on RT 1, Then north on Nassua Road, then east on New Road, then south on Old Orchard Road.