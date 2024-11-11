MILLSBORO, Del. - As we honor our service members this Veterans Day, one company is working to provide holistic rehabilitation to vets.
The Cannabist Company launched a donation drive campaign across 12 markets including Rehoboth Beach, DE. Customers are offered the opportunity to round up their purchases or donate in $1, $5 or $10 increments. All proceeds go to Weed for Warriors Project.
Keri Stan, the company's District Manager and Chair of the company's Veterans Affinity Group says they work to provide veterans access to medical marijuana at almost no cost to help them with PTSD and readjusting to civilian life.
"We focus on things such as empowering veteran customers, employees, raising awareness for different veteran causes throughout the year," said Stan.
Not only has Stan seen a difference with the veterans that she works with, but as a daughter of a Vietnam War Veteran and the granddaughter of a World War Two Veteran, she has seen the positive impacts medical marijuana can have on vets.
Sean Jones, a U.S. Marine Veteran, is all for it.
"As far as my mental health, the medical marijuana has been a great asset, either on its own or in junction with the medication," said Jones.
He says medication and healing for vets is not one size fits all. Jones is currently living with major depressive disorder, personality disorder, and anxiety.
He is also pushing through chronic pain with three herniated discs and three bulging discs in his back. He wears knee braces on both knees due to torn meniscus and osteoarthritis.
"The medical marijuana has been a godsend, it really has. I just wish that they had been more on top of the research from the beginning," said Jones.
Jones keeps his medical marijuana card on him at all times and encourages his fellow service members to look at different healing methods.
For more information on the Weed for Warriors Project, you can email info@wfwproject.org.