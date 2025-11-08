Millsboro crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Millsboro, leaving one man dead. (DSP)

MILLSBORO, Del. Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Millsboro.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on John J. Williams Highway near Layton Davis Road. A westbound Dodge Ram crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Ford F-450 box truck head-on, according to investigators.

The driver of the Dodge, a 76-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification. The Ford’s driver, a 63-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

John J. Williams Highway was closed for an extended time while police investigated and cleared the scene.

At the same time Friday afternoon, deadly chain-reaction crash shut down part of Coastal Highway near Hudson Road, leaving two people dead and several others injured, according to police. 

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at (302) 703-3267, send a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you