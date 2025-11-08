MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Millsboro.
Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on John J. Williams Highway near Layton Davis Road. A westbound Dodge Ram crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Ford F-450 box truck head-on, according to investigators.
The driver of the Dodge, a 76-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification. The Ford’s driver, a 63-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
John J. Williams Highway was closed for an extended time while police investigated and cleared the scene.
At the same time Friday afternoon, a deadly chain-reaction crash shut down part of Coastal Highway near Hudson Road, leaving two people dead and several others injured, according to police.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at (302) 703-3267, send a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.