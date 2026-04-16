SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As temperatures across the region reach 90 degrees, many people are heading to the coast while outdoor workers adjust to the heat.
In Georgetown, Dustin Burnett with Passwaters Landscaping spent about four hours cutting grass in the morning, building in breaks to stay safe.
"Every time we drink a lot of water. They say you got to drink so much an hour, but we stop off, stop mowing, stop doing what we are doing, and take a water break, and take turns. That way, nothing happens to us, and we are safe," Burnett said.
He added that it is a team effort, with coworkers checking on each other throughout the day.
At the beaches, sunbathing remains one of the most popular activities despite the heat.
In Rehoboth Beach, the UV index is expected to peak at an eight during the warmest part of the day.
"When I bring my dog every day, twice a day, I make sure I put on at least 50 sun protection, face, ears, legs, arms, whatever's exposed, because day after day, you need to do that to ensure that you don't get anything bad from the sun," Robert Mittleman said.
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