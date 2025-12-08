FRANKFORD, Del.- A one-story abandoned house was destroyed in a fire Saturday evening near Pepper Road and Gum Road, according to the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company.
The agency says crews were first alerted at 5:54 p.m. for an outside fire, but emergency dispatchers later reported it could be a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
According to officials, once on the scene, members began flowing handlines and opening up portions of the structure. Because the home was abandoned and the fire was already well advanced, crews operated from the exterior only.
First responders with the Roxana Fire Police also assisted crews. The agency says firefighters worked for just under two hours. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.