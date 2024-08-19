INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - High tides following an overnight storm flooded the Indian River Inlet Bridge, forcing the temporary closure of a crucial highway connection. Waves washed up to the road, submerging the bridge and making it impassable for some time.
Local fisherman Doug Grossman was taken aback by the extent of the flooding.
"I didn't expect this at all. I expected to see more current. Usually, the current here flows pretty good," Grossman said.
Flooding on the north side of the Indian River Inlet Bridge has been a persistent issue with continuous sand erosion. The situation has prompted concern among local officials and locals as efforts to find a long-term solution intensify.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has been working to mitigate the problem by placing rocks and other materials along the highway to reduce wave impact during high tides. However, the urgency for a more permanent solution is growing.
CR McLeod, Director of Community Relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), emphasized the importance of keeping the highway open for emergency services.
"The key factors that we're all primarily concerned about is emergency access. Whether it's fire, EMS, police, or folks needing to get south of Dewey Beach and north of Bethany and Fenwick, we want to make sure that critical corridor is maintained," McLeod explained.
During the lull between high tides, DNREC and DelDOT crews worked to implement a temporary fix before sunrise. Despite these efforts, Grossman remains concerned about the ongoing nature of the problem.
"It's amazing that just this little bit can stir up that side of the road for some reason. There's something going on in that area; it's been happening most of the summer," Grossman remarked.
Locals agree that the issue is far from over, and call for a long-term solution to prevent future closures of this vital roadway.