LEWES, Del. - Tuesday, Sept. 30, marks the last day drivers will need to pay for parking at Lewes beaches, bringing the town in line with other Delaware coastal communities that wrapped up paid parking earlier this month.
Neighboring towns including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Bethany Beach, and Fenwick Island ended their beach parking seasons on Sept. 15. Lewes, however, extended its meters nearly two weeks longer.
One person CoastTV News spoke with, Mary Coakley, says she was caught off guard by how the paid parking differs from other towns.
"I was surprised. We spent the some of the day in Rehoboth yesterday, and I think their parking period ended." Coakley said.
While paid parking at Lewes beaches ends after Tuesday, drivers should be aware that downtown Lewes meters remain active. Downtown parking fees are $1.50 per hour and will continue through Oct. 14.